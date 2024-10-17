Police detain three Sierra Leone nationals involved in selling counterfeit US Dollar notes

KUALA LUMPUR: An attempt by three men from Sierra Leone to sell counterfeit US dollars (USD) believe to have obtained through a social media platform to local buyers failed, after being busted by police during a raid in the capital.

The three men, aged between 20 and 30, who entered Malaysia as students at a private university college in Selangor in 2022 and 2024 respectively, were arrested at a condominium on Oct 2.

Bukit Aman Director of Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said they are believed to have started the activity since the beginning of this year by buying fake money through social media applications at a price of only RM6.97 for 10,000 USD notes.

“They will resell the fake money to unsuspecting buyers in Malaysia at a price of RM1,000 for 10,000 pieces,” he told reporters at a press conference, here, today.

Commenting further, Ramli said the syndicate involved is believed to obtain their supply of counterfeit money from China.

He said during the raid, police also seized four USD100 notes, two blank pieces of paper measuring the size of USD100 notes, passports and two cars, a Naza Forte and a Proton Iriz.

All those detained are remanded until Oct 21, under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the case is being investigated under Section 489B of the Penal Code.