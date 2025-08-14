Police enhance security for Rafizi Ramli after son’s attack in Putrajaya

SHAH ALAM: Police have increased security measures for Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and his family after his son was attacked at a Putrajaya shopping mall.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar confirmed the heightened security but declined to disclose specific details to avoid compromising operations.

“There are measures in place, but I cannot disclose them as it would reveal what the security team is doing... police will carry out the necessary protection,” he said during a press conference.

Shazeli stated that six individuals, including Rafizi, his wife, and son, have been called to provide statements.

He added that it is too early to determine if the attack was politically motivated, pending further investigation.

“Alhamdulillah, our initial investigation through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has given us some leads and assistance,” he said.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from both inside and outside the shopping mall premises.

The public has been advised against speculation to prevent unrest or uncontrolled reactions.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, along with Sections 324 and 352 of the Penal Code.

Rafizi confirmed in a statement that his son was the victim, describing how two helmeted suspects on a motorcycle followed his wife’s car.

One suspect allegedly grabbed his son and stabbed him with a syringe.

The investigation remains ongoing as police work to identify the attackers and their motives. - Bernama