PETALING JAYA: The police escort to a prominent figure has been fined RM1,000 for causing voluntary hurt to a disabled (OKU) e-hailing driver at a hotel in the capital city on May 28.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Taufik Ismail, a 32-year-old lance corporal pleaded guilty after the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code was read out to him in the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court.

Section 323 provides for up to a year in prison, a maximum RM2,000 fine, or both, upon conviction.

Ismail would be jailed for 20 days should he fail to settle the fine.

