Police finalise case of Iranians robbing hypnotised tourists in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: Police are completing investigation papers on five Iranian nationals arrested for allegedly stealing money from foreign tourists in George Town last Saturday.

Acting Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin confirmed the suspects, aged 19 to 35, have finished their police remand and are now under Immigration Department custody until August 15.

“Police are still probing possible links to similar cases in other states, but no findings have surfaced yet,“ he said.

Investigations reveal their involvement in three theft cases reported in George Town, with papers being finalised for submission to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities are also verifying the authenticity of the suspects’ passports and their travel records in Malaysia.

The cases are being investigated under Section 379 and Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft, along with Section 6 and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The suspects, including a married couple, were arrested at Plaza Gurney during an Ops Tourist operation targeting tourist scams.

They allegedly used trickery, including hypnotic tactics, to swindle victims before stealing their money.

Three reports were filed by Taiwanese, Dutch, and Syrian tourists aged 29 to 52, with incidents occurring between July 30 and August 1 in Pulau Tikus and Jalan Penang. - Bernama