Police foil RM3.2m drug smuggling attempt in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: A General Operations Force (PGA) Southeast Brigade team seized 216,000 Yaba pills valued at RM3.24 million during an Op Taring Sky operation, near Kampung Laut, Tumpat, yesterday.

Commander SAC Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said personnel from Battalion 8 conducted a raid along the riverbank in the village around 10 pm, acting on a tip-off.

“PGA officers on surveillance at the riverbank observed two men behaving suspiciously as they were monitoring suspected drug smuggling activities,“ he said in a statement today.

“Upon realising the presence of the officers, the two men fled the scene,“ he added.

He said a search of the area led to the discovery of several boxes containing 216,000 Yaba pills, weighing over 25 kilogrammes, believed to have been smuggled from Thailand.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said.