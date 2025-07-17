Police helicopter wreckage retrieved from Sungai Pulai for investigation

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The wreckage of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) helicopter that crashed in Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah, has been successfully retrieved and will be transported to the Air Operations Force (PGU) base in Subang for further investigation.

Commander of the PGU under the Internal Security and Public Order Department, Datuk Noor Sham Md Jani, confirmed that a detailed probe will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau.

“Cooperation from multiple agencies expedited the process of retrieving the wreckage and will allow for a more thorough investigation,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

The operation to recover the AS355N helicopter, bearing registration number 9M-PHG, began early in the morning, with the wreckage lifted from the seabed by 11 am.

A crane vessel and several PDRM assets were deployed for the retrieval.

The Royal Malaysian Navy, Region Two Marine Police, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency were among the agencies involved in the operation.

Bernama observed that preparations were meticulously carried out before the wreckage was gradually hoisted and transported to a nearby jetty.

The helicopter crashed last Thursday during its participation in the Multilateral Nuclear Security Detection Exercise (MITSATOM) 2025, involving Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore.

The exercise was held at the Gelang Patah Maritime Jetty. All five individuals on board sustained injuries but are reported to be in stable condition. - Bernama