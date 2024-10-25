Police hunt for Sibu shooting suspect

SIBU: Police are actively tracking down the suspect who shot a man in Lorong Wong King Huo 21, here yesterday afternoon.

In a statement here today, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, fired one shot at the 46-year-old victim.

“Only one shot was fired by the suspect,“ he said, adding that the victim sustained an injury to his right shoulder and is being treated at a private hospital, and is in a stable condition.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Zulkipli said police received information from the public stating that a man was found injured on the road shoulder of Lorong Wong King Huo 21 at 2.20 pm yesterday.

A bullet hole was also found on the windshield of the victim’s four-wheel drive vehicle.

Zulkipli called on the public with information on the incident to contact any nearby police station or the investigating officer ASP Mohd Fazirul Mohd Fisol directly on 013-8237737 to assist in the investigation.