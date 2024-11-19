SUNGAI PETANI: Police are on the hunt for four male suspects linked to an armed robbery at an oil palm collection centre in Kampung Perak Sungkup, Bukit Selambau, last Sunday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the police received a report of the incident at 1.50 pm on the same day.

“A Honda City was seen entering the premises and three masked men dressed in black then rushed toward several workers outside the premises while another suspect waited inside the vehicle.

“The suspects were armed with pistols and machetes. One of them smashed a window and fired a shot into the ceiling before all of them fled in the same car,” he said in a statement today.

No injuries were reported, and the case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms Act.

“Efforts to locate the suspects are ongoing, and we urge anyone with information to contact the police hotline at 04-4236999,” he said.

In a separate case, police arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery involving a 68-year-old woman in Bandar Puteri Jaya here, also on Sunday.

Wan Azharuddin said the suspect was detained by a team from the Tasek Gelugor Police Station, Seberang Perai Utara, Penang, at around 4 pm.

“A bracelet believed to be linked to the robbery was also seized,” he said.

Further investigations revealed the suspect confessed to being involved in the robbery and has 12 previous criminal records and 10 drug-related offences.

The case is being investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code.