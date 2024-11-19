LKIM allocates RM200,000 to assist flood-hit fishermen

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has allocated RM200,000 in food baskets to assist fishermen affected by floods.

Its chairman, Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the allocation would benefit about 2,000 Zone A fishermen in Terengganu, Kelantan and Pahang, during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season this year.

“In addition to the monthly living allowances provided, LKIM has also prepared a special allocation that will be immediately distributed to fishermen impacted by floods or other disasters during the MTL period,” he said after the ‘Rahmah Mesra Madani’ programme with Marang fishermen at LKIM Marang, here today.

At the event, he also presented fishing equipment worth RM50,000 to 31 fishermen in the Marang district.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Faiz said LKIM, in collaboration with several private companies, has stocked up 1,600 tonnes of frozen fish at the Area Fishermen’s Associations (PNK) to ensure adequate supply for the public during this period.

“In addition, there are also stocks kept by other private companies. Therefore, there should be no issue of rising fish prices during the monsoon season. Based on LKIM’s monitoring, fish prices remain stable, and traders have been reminded not to take advantage by increasing prices arbitrarily,” he said.