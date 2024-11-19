Over 130,000 strata titles in S’gor still unresolved - Exco

SHAH ALAM: A total of 138,817 high-rise residential units across Selangor have been identified as still lacking strata titles, the Selangor State Assembly was informed today.

State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah said this finding was derived from the Special Committee on the Initiative for Issuance of Strata Titles for Housing and Property, tasked with devising strategies to resolve strata scheme issues for property owners yet to receive their strata titles.

He said the committee was also identifying potential projects for resolution and preparing an inventory of buildings without strata titles.

“This inventory aims to identify buildings without strata titles due to incomplete primary documents or additional cost constraints.

“As of October, this special committee has completed the inventory and identified projects that lack strata titles,“ he said in response to a question from Lim Yi Wei (PH-Kampung Tunku), who inquired about the cases being reviewed by the committee.

Borhan said issues involving strata titles include incomplete development documents such as planning permissions, building plans, developer licences, and sales and purchase agreements.

Yesterday, the Tanjong Sepat assemblyman was reported as saying that some of the units or parcels with unresolved ownership issues had been pending for over 30 years, and the state aimed to resolve at least 10 per cent of those cases next year.

Last Friday, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, when tabling the Selangor 2025 Budget, announced an allocation of RM10 million as seed funding for the Strata Resolution Fund in Selangor. The fund aims to help increase the resolution rate of developments without strata titles, particularly for schemes that do not qualify for funding under the special strata title allocation fund.