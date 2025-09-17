Police hunt housebreaking suspect in Ipoh using stolen Proton Persona

IPOH: Police are actively searching for a suspect involved in a housebreaking incident that occurred in Lapangan Perdana on September 13.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed the suspect was captured on surveillance footage wearing a blue cap and face mask during the 2.48 pm break-in.

“The suspect fled using a Proton Persona car bearing the registration number BMH 7286,“ he stated in an official release.

Police investigations revealed the vehicle had been previously reported missing from Taman Rishah, adding another layer to the criminal investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft alongside the main housebreaking charge.

Authorities are also pursuing the housebreaking case under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which covers trespass and property offences.

Police efforts to locate the suspect continue with active investigations underway across the Ipoh district.

“Members of the public with any information related to the case are asked to contact the Ipoh district police headquarters at 05-2451542 to assist in the investigation,“ Abang Zainal added.

Community cooperation remains essential for solving this case and preventing further criminal activities in the area. – Bernama