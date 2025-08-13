Police hunt suspect after infant’s body found buried at PPR Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: Police are searching for a suspect connected to the discovery of a prematurely born baby boy buried at a playground here.

The infant was found at a People’s Housing Project (PPR) following a public tip-off at 10.30 pm.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed the case in a statement today.

“Initial investigations indicate the baby was born prematurely and is believed to have died several hours before being discovered,“ he said.

The body, wrapped in a diaper and bearing traces of blood, was sent to the Forensic Unit at Gua Musang Hospital for a post-mortem.

A teenager made the grim discovery after stepping on soft soil covering the baby’s body.

Sik urged anyone with information to contact the Gua Musang Police Station at 09-9121222 or the nearest police station. - Bernama