Police investigate bullying claims after two college students’ deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking into allegations of bullying and have confirmed the deaths of two private college students who fell from a condominium along Persiaran Pertahanan, Taman Melati here on Wednesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said that in the first incident at 6.48 am, a woman, 22, had fallen from the 22nd floor and was found at the eighth floor before pronounced dead, while in the second incident at 9.35 pm, a man, 21, was reported to have fallen from the 35th floor of the same condominium and found at dead at the back of the building.

“Autopsies reveal that cause of death for both victims were multiple injuries due to fall from height and no criminal elements were found and the cases are classified as sudden deaths.

“At 1.57 pm (on the same day), the mother of the female victim, aged 53, showed up to lodge a police report and voiced her dissatisfaction and claimed that her child was a victim of bullying at a private insitution of higher learning in Setapak,” he said in a statement today.

Investigations revealed that both victims were students from the same private college in Setapak, he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 507B of the Penal Code and the police were in the midst of obtaining witness statements as well as the victim’s profile and background. – Bernama