Police investigate claims of abuse, confinement by GISBH members - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are currently investigating claims made by Ummu Atiyah, the daughter of former Al-Arqam leader Ashaari Muhammad, who alleges that she was a victim of mistreatment and confinement by members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, said the 41-year-old woman gave her statement on Sept 24 at the Kuala Sungai Baru Police Station in Melaka and further investigations are ongoing into her claim that she was confined in a room at a GISBH charity home in Batu Hampar, Perak.

Ummu Atiyah also claimed that she was forced to marry a GISBH leader as his fourth wife while she was in Jordan, where she was pursuing her studies and managing her family’s business

According to Razarudin, the woman alleged that after the marriage, she was taken to Türkiye and subjected to abuse by GISBH members under her husband’s orders. She eventually fled to Jakarta before returning to Malaysia when her visa expired.

“Furthermore, Ummu Atiyah claimed she was confined for nearly a month in a single-storey house where the room was equipped only with a mattress, wardrobe and basic electricity. During that time, she was not allowed to use a mobile phone and was guarded by four men who were followers of GISBH,“ Razarudin said when contacted.

Razarudin also revealed that the victim had attempted to escape from a village inhabited by teenagers and adults aged 13 and above. However, her attempt failed when she was captured by other residents.

He further said that in 2018, the victim claimed to have been separated from her daughter, who was nine years old at the time.

According to Razarudin, the victim, the eldest of eight siblings, had previously received psychiatric treatment at Taiping Hospital in 2018. She is currently dependent on treatment and medication from Melaka Hospital.

“The process of obtaining the victim’s medical report and statement is ongoing. Tomorrow, the victim will be taken to the location where she claims to have been confined, to assist in the investigation,“ he added.

Razarudin added that the case is being investigated under Section 342 of the Penal Code and police are also tracking down four men suspected to be involved in the confinement incident to assist with the investigation.