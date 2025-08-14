Police investigate clash with protesters outside Kuala Lumpur parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have initiated an investigation into a clash between protesters and officers outside Parliament today.

Viral social media footage showed demonstrators charging at law enforcement personnel during the protest.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed the incident involved provocation against officers on duty.

One officer was injured in the altercation and has since received medical treatment.

The case is being investigated under Sections 353 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Section 353 covers the use of criminal force to obstruct public servants from performing their duties.

Section 427 pertains to mischief causing damage to property.

Fadil emphasised the police’s commitment to upholding peaceful assembly rights.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those inciting violence or excessive provocation.

The protest was held to submit a memorandum before turning chaotic.

Authorities are reviewing additional footage to identify further offenders.

Public cooperation has been sought to assist in the ongoing investigation. - Bernama