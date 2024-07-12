Police investigate female rapper’s claim of MBSJ officer recording her unclothed during raid

PETALING JAYA: An investigation has been launched by the police after a local female rapper alleged that a Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) officer secretly recorded her while she was unclothed during a massage session at a wellness centre in Subang Jaya.

According to New Straits Times, Subang Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mat said the case is being investigated under Section 186 and Section 509 of the Penal Code, which cover obstruction of civil servants’ duties and insulting the modesty of a woman, respectively.

The investigation is also looking into the case under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the unlawful dissemination of footage from an MBSJ raid conducted on December 4.

He said the investigation was prompted by police reports filed by both the female rapper and an MBSJ officer.

The MBSJ officer stated that he had instructed his team to capture videos and photos as evidence during a raid at a beauty and wellness centre around 6pm on December 4.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the premises was operating without a valid business licence from MBSJ,“ Wan Azlan said in a statement.

“During the inspection, the raiding party was provoked by a local woman who refused to provide her identification card and questioned the documentation carried out by the team.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the complainant and his team were provoked by the suspect, who also recorded the team’s actions using her mobile phone.”

Both the MBSJ officer and the rapper later reviewed the footage from the raid and found no images or videos of the woman.

The officer clarified that the raid was conducted in line with the MBSJ Beauty and Health Care Centre 2013 by-law’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“The MBSJ officer lodged a police report regarding the clip of the raid, which had been circulated on social media by the suspect.

“The suspect, in turn, filed a police report claiming that the raiding party recorded footage of her without clothes during a massage,“ he said.

Wan Azlan urged anyone with further information to assist with the investigation by contacting the Subang Jaya district police headquarters at 03-78627100 or Inspector Fadizah Ajamain at 019-8582166.