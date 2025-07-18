Police investigate Form One student’s death in Sabah school

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of a Form One student who reportedly fell from a third-floor dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustafa Limauan in Sabah is now under police investigation. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the Ministry of Education (MOE) is fully cooperating with authorities.

Fadhlina said, “The ministry’s top management and I visited the family at the hospital to ensure their needs are met and their welfare is taken care of.” She added that the Sabah Education Department (JPN) has provided immediate assistance, including psychosocial support.

The minister urged the public to avoid speculation that could disrupt the investigation and to respect the family’s privacy. “Action will be taken in accordance with the investigation’s outcome,“ she said while extending condolences to the bereaved family.

A Facebook user, Dun Sindumin Sipitang, previously shared details about the incident involving the student, a former pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Pantai Sipitang. The student was later buried at Tanjung Ubi Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol. - Bernama