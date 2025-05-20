KUALA LUMPUR: Police are conducting investigations on an online news portal suspected of publishing a report regarding the discovery of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh’s body in a house in Petaling Jaya, which went viral on social media yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said his team opened an investigation paper under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“We will call the parties involved to record their statements,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, police confirmed that a report circulating on social media from an online news portal titled “Police Interview Pamela Ling’s Children and Family Friend in Death Investigation” is false.

Hussein said no reports have been received by his department regarding the discovery of a body in a house in Petaling Jaya as stated in the report that went viral.

On April 9, Ling, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya using an e-hailing service.

The missing persons’ report was received at 3.02 pm on the same day.