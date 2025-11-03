Police kill suspect in shootout, recover pistol and drugs

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A man was killed in a shootout with police in Jalan Gajah Mati, Machang Bubok here early today.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the suspect, who was riding a Yamaha Lagenda 115zr motorcycle, was shot dead by a Criminal Investigation Department team following a chase at about 2.20 am.

He said the man was behaving suspiciously and refused to stop his motorcycle when confronted by the policemen on patrol.

“The suspect refused to comply with police orders and sped off. Police gave chase and managed to intercept him, but the man suddenly fired several shots at the policemen.

“In self-defence, police returned fire, hitting the suspect, who then collapsed,“ he said in a statement.

Hamzah said police recovered a Glock pistol and a quantity of drugs believed to be heroin from the body of the suspect.

However, the suspect’s identity has yet to be established as no identification documents were found. He is believed to be a foreigner in his 30s.

Hamzah said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.