KUALA LUMPUR: The police are tracking down five men suspected of impersonating police officers who broke into a house in Semenyih last Sunday and fled with about RM9,000 worth of loot.

Kajang District Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the break-in occurred at about 5 am at a house belonging to a 55-year-old male retiree.

He said, based on footage of a closed-circuit television (CCTV), all the suspects were wearing face masks with two of them wearing police vests.

“The group of suspects broke into the front door of the house before entering the house and making off with several pieces of jewellery, two mobile phones and cash of about RM500, involving a total loss of about RM9,000,” he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 and Section 170 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and personating public servants, respectively, he said and urged those with information about the incident to contact Insp Ghazali Zulkifli at 016-9140758 or any nearby police station to assist in the investigation.

CCTV footage, believed to be of the suspects breaking down the front door of a terrace house by kicking it several times, went viral on social media.