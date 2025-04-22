Police looking for man who robbed woman in flower shop

SHAH ALAM: Police are tracking a group of men suspected of committing a robbery when armed with a machete at a flower shop in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, near here, yesterday.

Kuala Langat deputy police chief DSP Mohd Sufian Amin said this followed a report by a woman at 4.50 pm yesterday claiming that she was robbed at the flower shop at about 1.30 pm.

According to the report, the woman claimed a group of men, with their heads covered and armed with a machete, arrived in a white Proton Saga car and approached her in the shop.

One of them pointed a machete at her before snatching a gold necklace, worth RM4,000, she was wearing and then fled,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sufian said the victim, who was with her child in the shop, was not harmed.

He said the police had opened an investigation paper under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code and urged members of the public with information regarding the incident to contact the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters (IPD) operations room at 03-31872222 to assist in the investigation.