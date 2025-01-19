Police nab duo after 6 km high speed chase

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police apprehended two men last night after a six-kilometre high-speed car chase from Jalan Harmonium to the Ulu Tiram exit near here.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the incident occurred around 8.35 pm when an MPV patrol unit team spotted a Mitsubishi Lancer with two men, aged 24 and 28, behaving suspiciously during a crime prevention round.

He said when police flagged the car to stop for a check, the suspects fled, driving recklessly and dangerously along Jalan Harmonium, Jalan Badik and Jalan Tebrau and eventually toward the Ulu Tiram exit.

“The pursuit lasted over 20 minutes and involved five MPV patrol units. The suspects were apprehended when their vehicle came to a stop due to traffic congestion,” he said in a statement today.

Raub said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects fled from police as they were under the influence of drugs, were driving without a valid licence, had expired road tax and were using a fake licence plate.

He added that the 24-year-old driver had two prior drug-related offences, while the 28-year-old passenger had no previous criminal records.

Urine tests conducted on both suspects came back positive for methamphetamine.

“Both suspects are being investigated under Section 42(1) (reckless and dangerous driving), Section 108(3)(e) (using a fake registration plate), and Section 26(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (driving without a licence).

“They are also being investigated under Section 23(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (expired road tax), Section 186 of the Penal Code (obstructing a public servant from carrying out duties), and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (drug abuse),” he said.

Police urge members of the public who witnessed the incident to assist in the investigation by contacting the investigating officer Insp. Mohd Zulpaka Bambo at 014-8861791.