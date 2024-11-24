Police nab suspect hours after robbery involving scissors

KUALA LUMPUR: A local man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a woman with a pair of scissors at a house in Puchong Utama, Puchong, around 9 pm last night.

Subang Jaya District Police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the 25-year-old suspect was apprehended in Puchong Permai at 2 am today.

He said the suspect allegedly entered the house alone through the front door, causing the victim inside the house to panic and scream for help.

“The suspect then gagged the victim with a piece of clothing, tied her hands, and ransacked the entire house. He stole a gold ring, RM600 in cash, and a black Oppo A59 mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

“Investigations revealed that the house was occupied by four foreign women. At the time of the incident, the victim was alone in the house with the door unlocked, which allowed the suspect to enter armed with a pair of scissors,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Azlan said the suspect had been remanded for six days starting beginning today for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code (Act 574) for armed robbery or robbery with an attempt to cause death or serious injury.

He urged members of the public with information about the incident to come forward and contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-78627222 or the Investigating Officer, Insp Muhammad Fathurrahman Ampandi, at 011-29395178.