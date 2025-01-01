JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a local man and a Singaporean woman and seized drugs after a dramatic car chase from Jalan Tampoi, Taman Seri Bahagia near here to Simpang Renggam in Kluang yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the incident, which also left two policemen injured, saw the 49-year-old male passenger and 38-year-old woman driver of a Perodua Axia apprehended around 1.30 am.

The drama unfolded when a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division of the Johor Bahru Selatan district police headquarters (IPD) spotted a suspiciously driven car during an Ops Tapis operation along Jalan Tampoi.

He said the policemen followed the suspects closely until Persiaran Alif Harmoni.

“When the raiding team attempted to approach the vehicle for inspection, the driver suddenly sped off dangerously, ramming into two officers, causing them to fall and sustain injuries to their hands,” Kumar said.

Police instructed the suspects to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped towards the Pasir Gudang Highway, he said in a statement today.

The pursuit continued along the Iskandar Coastal Highway and the Second Link Highway, with the suspects recklessly crashing through a toll gate at the Senai Utara Toll Plaza before entering the northbound North-South Expressway

Patrol cars from IPD Kulai and Kluang were mobilised to assist, eventually intercepting the suspect’s vehicle in Simpang Renggam at about 1.30 am.

A search of the vehicle uncovered several packages believed to contain dangerous drugs.

He said that acting on information from the arrests, police conducted two additional raids in Johor Bahru, seizing various types of drugs.

“In this operation, police seized an assortment of drugs, including cannabis, syabu, ecstasy powder, heroin and nitrazepam pills, with an estimated value of RM54,831,” Kumar added.

Initial urine tests on both suspects came back positive for methamphetamine. Background checks revealed the male suspect had a history of drug-related and criminal offences and was also wanted for another case.

Both suspects are being remanded for six days from Dec 31, 2024 to Jan 5. Investigations are being carried out under Section 15(1)(a) and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties,” Kumar added.