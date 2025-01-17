SHAH ALAM: Police are currently investigating two separate fraud cases involving the supply of beauty products and a non-existent investment scheme, resulting in losses amounting to over RM2.3 million.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said in the case of the beauty products, the victim who is a company director, has yet to receive any payment for orders placed by the suspect, amounting to over RM1.2 million.

The suspect, a 56-year-old local, had known the victim since 2010 before placing the beauty product orders in 2020, he added.

“After the delivery was made, the suspect failed to make any payment which resulted in losses for the victim, who later filed a report at the Serdang District police headquarters,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Regarding the second case, Hussein said it involved a 54-year-old private company manager who was deceived by an investment advertisement under the name ‘Arcadia Equity Co Limited’ found on Facebook.

The victim lost over RM1.15 million after making 21 transactions to nine different bank accounts, he said.

Hussein said both cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and urged the public to remain vigilant against current fraud trends.

He also advised the public to verify with relevant agencies on any investment offers, before proceeding with any transactions.