Police on the trail of man posing as assistant medical officer

KANGAR: Police confirmed receiving a report about an incident of a 22-year-old man believed to be posing as an assistant medical officer in a hospital here whereby the video showing the man in full uniform like a health worker went viral on the TikTok platform yesterday.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said police received a report about the man’s impersonating act on April 9 and that now the police were investigating the case in detail under Section 170 of the Penal Code.

“Police have received a report and investigations are being carried out,“ he said in a brief statement to reporters today.

Bernama’s check as of this writing found that the video had already been deleted through the TikTok account.

Meanwhile, Perlis Health Director Dr Ghazali Chik said an official statement from his party about the incident would be issued after obtaining the approval of the top management from the Ministry of Health.