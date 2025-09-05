Police open murder probe after two children drown in Port Dickson

SEREMBAN: Police have initiated a murder investigation following the drowning deaths of two children after their family car slid into Sungai Linggi in Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed the probe under Section 302 of the Penal Code after arresting a 46-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman at Port Dickson district police headquarters.

Both suspects were detained due to inconsistencies in their statements regarding the tragic incident that occurred yesterday.

The man has sixteen prior criminal records including four outstanding cases for fraud and other offences.

Urine tests conducted on both individuals returned negative results for substance abuse.

Authorities also discovered that the vehicle involved had been previously reported as missing.

Both suspects will be brought to the Seremban Court today for a remand application.

Police received a public report at approximately 11.45 am yesterday about a Nissan car sliding into the river with two children inside.

The six-year-old boy and eight-year-old girl from Shah Alam are believed to have drowned after becoming trapped in the submerged vehicle.

The girl was extracted from the water at 1.24 pm while the boy was recovered at 1.47 pm.

Medical officers confirmed both children dead at the scene.

Initial investigations suggested the family had been resting and fishing in the area when the parked vehicle suddenly entered the river.

The man was outside the vehicle during the incident while the children and woman were inside.

Bystanders successfully rescued the woman from the car.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Port Dickson IPD at 06-647 2222 or investigating officer ASP Husairin Che Hussin at 012-965 4927. – Bernama