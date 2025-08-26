Police praise RXZ 7.0 organisers and participants for smooth event

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police praised organisers and participants of the RXZ Members 7.0 gathering in Terengganu for their excellent cooperation during the event.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Yusri Hassan Basri expressed gratitude to organisers for their collaboration in ensuring participant safety.

“I also thank the participants who have shown a positive attitude, where they provided good cooperation to the authorities by complying with the rules and laws, as well as cooperating with traffic officers during their journey to and from the event,” he stated during a media interaction at the PDRM Special Dialogue III 2025.

He confirmed that five deaths involving event participants were reported during the gathering.

The RXZ 7.0 program brought together thousands of Yamaha RXZ motorcycle owners and enthusiasts from across Malaysia at Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus.

This annual event featured various community activities and exhibitions related to the motoring world. – Bernama