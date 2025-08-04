Police probe bullying case at Nibong Tebal MRSM

NIBONG TEBAL: Police have opened an investigation paper into a bullying incident involving a group of students from the Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) here.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police chief Supt Jay January Siowou said police had taken proactive measures after a video of the incident went viral on social media, identifying the institution and all individuals involved to record their statements.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

“Investigations are being conducted holistically, taking into account all aspects. The case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action once investigations are completed,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, he said that around 12.30 pm, police detected a one-minute-and-31-second video uploaded by the Facebook account ‘Utara Kini’, showing a scene believed to be in a hostel room where several individuals appeared to be bullying another person lying on a bed.

Earlier, police confirmed that the incident took place at an MRSM in the SPS district in the middle of last year.