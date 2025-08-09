Police probe into Zara Qairina’s death needs space, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Police must be given space to complete their investigation into the death of student Zara Qairina Mahathir, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He stated that the victim’s mother had handed over her mobile phone to authorities for forensic examination.

Such cooperation reflects the family’s trust in the investigative process, he added.

“When the family places its trust, we should give the police space to carry out their duties and responsibilities based on that information,” he said.

Fahmi spoke after visiting the Sekolah Rendah Agama Al-Khawarizmi temporary evacuation centre for Pantai Dalam fire victims.

The Attorney General’s Chambers has directed police to exhume Zara Qairina’s body for a post-mortem, he noted.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail assured the process would be expedited, Fahmi added.

“We leave it to the authorities to handle this properly and without delay,” he said.

He expressed hope that investigation papers would be completed swiftly for the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s review.

Fahmi also cautioned the public against vigilantism over unverified social media claims.

He warned that such actions could disrupt investigations and carry legal consequences.

“Don’t take matters into your own hands,” he stressed.

Amendments to the Penal Code now classify bullying as a criminal offence, he highlighted.

This includes physical, mental, and online harassment, he clarified.

Toxic behaviour like doxxing with harmful intent is also punishable, he said.

Fahmi noted excessive speculation, including false claims about the victim being put in a washing machine.

The individual spreading that claim has since apologised, he added.

Earlier, Fahmi attended the launch of the 2025 Federal Territory Child Protection Advocacy Programme.

The initiative aims to raise awareness on child abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Zara Qairina, 13, died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her religious school hostel in Papar on July 16. - Bernama