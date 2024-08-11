Police probe reports of vandalism, battery theft involving 11 cars in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: The police are investigating incidents involving the breaking of car windows and battery theft involving 11 cars in Kampung Desa Bajau, Jalan Tengah Nipah here yesterday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Dzulbaharin Ismail said the police had received nine reports this morning regarding these incidents, and further investigations revealed that the cars involved were parked in an open parking area in the village at 5 pm yesterday.

He said the incidents went viral on social media, with netizens initially claiming that 20 cars were involved, but police investigations found that only 11 cars were affected.

“The police are conducting a thorough investigation under Section 379A (2) of the Penal Code,” Dzulbaharin said in a statement today.

He also said the suspect responsible for the vandalism is still at large and is being tracked by the police.

He urged members of the public who have information about the incidents to call at the nearest police station or contact assistant investigating officer Sergeant Martin Motuin of the Criminal Investigation Department, Lahad Datu district police headquarters, at 016-8392694.