SEREMBAN: Police have severed a major drug pipeline to Klang Valley by raiding warehouses and illegal laboratories to seize 274.14 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs valued at RM38.9 million, across four locations on March 13.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof stated that the seized drugs from the busted drug syndicate included 335.5 grammes (g) of ketamine, 2 kg of heroin, 12 kg of methamphetamine, 8 kg of ecstasy powder, 125,258 ecstasy pills, 39,242 Eramin 5 pills and 15 kg of cannabis, which could cater to 442,548 drug users.

Additionally, during the operation, a vehicle, cash and jewellery worth a combined total of RM253,413 were also confiscated under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

“This smashing success was the result of information and intelligence gathered over the past three months at separate locations involving the light industrial area of ​​Jalan Tun Dr Ismail Seremban and three houses used as homestays around Taman Sri Rahang, Taman Bidara and Taman Bukit Kaya.

“Through the raid in the light industrial area, we managed to arrest a 52-year-old local man and seize various drugs worth RM239,130,“ he told reporters at the Negeri Sembilan police contingent headquarters here today.

He said interrogation of the suspect, believed to be a caretaker for the syndicate and who acted as a sentinel, led to the discovery of three homestays used for drug storage.

Ahmad Dzaffir said a raid on a house in Taman Sri Rahang also hauled in various drugs worth RM38,670,280, while another raid in Taman Bidara seized a pill press (tableting) machine.

“As for the raid at the fourth location in Taman Bukit Kaya, we found 96 plastic barrels containing powdered and liquid chemicals for processing drugs and six sacks of chemical powders,“ he said.

He said the syndicate had started its operations a year ago to lace the market in Klang Valley and south of the country, while he did not rule out the possibility of more arrests after this bust.

According to him, the local suspect has been remanded for seven days from March 14-20 with the case being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.