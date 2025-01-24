Police record comedian’s statement over ‘Ham’ posting

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have summoned a local comedian-cum-actor said to have posted on his Facebook account about ‘ham’ which is alleged to insult Islam for investigation, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the police recorded the 54-year-old comedian’s statement last Wednesday.

The police have also identified another person linked to the case and are tracking down the individual concerned, he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said the police had received 16 reports on the “ham” issue and had opened an investigation paper, with the case being investigated under sections 298 and 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The comedian allegedly uploaded the post during the recent controversy over the halal status of ‘ham and cheese’ sandwich.