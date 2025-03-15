Police record statements from six in student assault case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from six individuals to assist in the investigation of a travel advisor who allegedly assaulted a secondary school student following a road dispute in Saujana Impian, Kajang, yesterday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the individuals included the victim, the suspect, and a witness to the incident.

“The court only granted a one-day remand order on the suspect, who has no prior criminal record,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a 17-year-old student claimed he was assaulted by an unidentified man following a dispute while both were driving in the Saujana Impian area.

As a result, the teenager suffered a fractured nose and received treatment at Kajang Hospital.

Investigations revealed that the teenager did not have a valid driving licence and was issued a traffic summons. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old suspect was arrested in Kajang, Selangor, at 9.50 pm yesterday to assist in investigations under Section 325 and Section 279 of the Penal Code.