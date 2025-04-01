Police reject application to hold rally in Putrajaya

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have rejected the application to organise a gathering at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya on Monday.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said police received the application from the rally organisers on Tuesday.

“After reviewing, it was found to be incomplete and police have turned down the aplication for permission to hold the assembly. The rejection acknowledgement has been conveyed to the organisers yesterday (Jan 3),” he said in a statement today.

Nonetheless, Aidi Sham said 456 police officers and personnel will be assigned for security control at the Palace of Justice and its surrounding areas on Monday.

Earlier, it was reported that the solidarity rally to support former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will be held on Monday at the Palace of Justice.

The Court of Appeal has set Jan 6 to hear Najib’s appeal against the decision of the High Court relating to the Royal Addendum.