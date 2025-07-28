Police review CCTV footage after break-in at Mahathir’s grandson’s home

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from surrounding areas following a break-in at the residence of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s grandson in Bukit Ledang.

The incident, reported last Wednesday, resulted in the loss of jewellery worth RM1.8 million.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the CCTV system at the house, installed in the 1990s, had limited storage capacity and retained footage for only 24 hours.

“The footage was overwritten by the time the police report was made,“ he explained during a press conference.

Investigators have recorded statements from three individuals, including Dr Mahathir’s grandson, a security guard, and a maid.

Fingerprint analysis is also underway, though Mohamed Usuf noted the process may take time.

The break-in was discovered by the maid at 3 pm last Wednesday after she found the rear gate cut and the employer’s room ransacked.

The house is reportedly an old property rarely visited by Dr Mahathir’s grandchildren.

Separately, when asked about singer Shila Amzah’s claim of being verbally attacked by another artiste, Mohamed Usuf said police would record statements from two more witnesses to complete the investigation. - Bernama