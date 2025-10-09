Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Ketereh area

KOTA BHARU: Police have launched a search operation for a 17-year-old girl reported missing since yesterday in the Ketereh area.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud confirmed that a missing person report was filed yesterday for teenager Mimi Nursyafiqah Mohd Shafirun Azam.

The missing girl resides at Lot 572, Kampung Laka, 16450 Ketereh according to police records.

He described the teenager as approximately 160 centimetres tall with a weight of 48 kilograms.

The police chief noted she has fair skin and a slim physique in his description.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Mimi Nursyafiqah’s disappearance to come forward.

The public can contact Sergeant Nur Affira Idris directly at 017-3204261 with any relevant information.

Alternatively, people can call the Kota Bharu District Police Headquarters hotline at 09-7752200.

The Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters hotline at 09-7455622 is also available for information.

Witnesses may also provide information at any nearby police station according to the police statement. – Bernama