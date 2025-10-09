A Malaysian woman recently took to Threads to share that her fiancé wants to combine their salaries once they get married — a suggestion she’s still unsure about.

Posting anonymously, the woman explained that her fiancé and her were discussing financial plans for after their wedding.

“His opinion is that after we are married, he wants to merge our income. His salary might be two times higher than mine and if totalled, it can be over RM8,000.

“After that, we’ll pay all our commitments together,” she wrote.

While the idea sounded practical at first, the woman admitted she felt conflicted. She wanted to hear what others thought before agreeing, asking:

“Is this good for a healthy married life, guys?”

Most commenters urged the woman not to combine incomes completely, warning that it could blur financial boundaries and lead to imbalance later in the marriage.

@totoinunu shared from personal experience: “Speaking from my mom’s experience, let him settle his nafkah towards you, sis. Food, clothing, shelter — that’s the husband’s responsibility. If he’s short, then you help. Let him be the man so he doesn’t take advantage of you in the future.”

Meanwhile, @mrsgreen_iris warned about financial control: “If he wants to combine your salaries, that means he’ll be holding the account and deciding payments. Tell him to study his responsibilities in Islam. Husbands cannot use their wife’s earnings unless she willingly helps. Both need to understand their rights first.”

Echoing that sentiment, @farizayusopp said: “My two cents — don’t combine. He has to pay all the commitments. That’s the duty of a husband. You can chip in if you want, but it shouldn’t be a fixed monthly amount.”