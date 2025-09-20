Police seek family of autistic boy found on Kesas motorcycle lane

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking public assistance in locating the family of a teenage boy believed to be autistic who was discovered in a motorcycle lane on the Shah Alam Expressway last night.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad confirmed a motorcyclist found the boy sitting alone at KM43.2 towards Kuala Lumpur.

The boy is believed to be Chinese and approximately 14 years old with a light brown complexion.

He was wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt and blue jeans without any form of identification.

Muhamad Farid added that the teenager has been placed in the temporary care of the Social Welfare Department.

Police urge any family members or members of the public who recognise the boy to contact the Puchong Jaya Police Station at 03-8075 2222. – Bernama