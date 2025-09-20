64 summonses issued and 25 motorcycles seized in Iskandar Puteri anti-racing op

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Police issued 64 traffic summonses and seized 25 motorcycles during the Ops Samseng Jalanan anti-racing operation early this morning at Kilometre 6.2 of the Second Link Expressway and the Johor Bahru-Pontian Expressway.

Iskandar Puteri Police Chief ACP M. Kumarasan said 27 motorcycles were inspected, and summonses were issued to riders and pillion riders aged 14 to 28.

He added that police also detained two foreign men, aged 19, for further investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, with their vehicles seized under Section 64 of the same Act.

Among the offences detected were modified vehicle structures (exhaust), fancy registration numbers, driving without a licence, no side mirrors, no insurance coverage, and others. – Bernama