Police seek international help to track foreign suspect in Rafizi wife threats

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have sought assistance from their partners abroad to track down a foreign individual believed to own the phone number used to send threatening messages to the wife of former Economic Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said they are confident the suspect will be identified soon.

“We have sought assistance from our partners, and I believe we will obtain the information as quickly as possible,” he told reporters after officiating the PDRM Special Dialogue III 2025 here today.

Last Friday, Bernama reported that police had identified the phone number used to send threats to Rafizi’s wife, registered under a foreign individual’s name, and are currently tracing the person.

When asked about claims linking a person to the recent attack on Rafizi’s son, Mohd Khalid said the matter remains under investigation.

“We cannot confirm those claims at this time. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Regarding the type of liquid reportedly injected into Rafizi’s son during the attack, Mohd Khalid said authorities are awaiting the hospital’s chemical analysis report.

On Aug 13, the media reported that Rafizi’s 12-year-old son was attacked by two men on a motorcycle who allegedly injected him with a mysterious liquid at a shopping mall in Putrajaya.

Selangor Police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the incident occurred around 2 pm at the mall’s drop-off and pick-up zone. - Bernama