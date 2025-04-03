Police seek public assistance to locate two missing teens in Ipoh

IPOH: The police are seeking public assistance to locate two 17-year-old teenagers reported missing in separate incidents around Ipoh on Feb 28 (Friday)

Acting Ipoh district police chief Supt Mohamad Sajidan Abdul Sukor said his department received a report on Sunday regarding the disappearance of teenage boy S. Khishen Raj on Sunday. The boy’s address is Persiaran Rishah 13, Taman Tinggi near here.

The teenager who works as a motorcycle mechanic assistant is 160 centimetres tall, slender and dark skinned.

“Any information can be channelled to the assistant investigating oficer of the case, Sgt Mohamad Azlan Mohd Noor at 019-5141791 or the Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD) at 05-2451500,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sajidan said a teenage Orang Asli girl, Nirma Jimmy, was also reported missing on the same day.

“The teenager is from Kampung Seri Makmur, near Ulu Kinta here,“ he said, adding that if anyone has any information, they can contact the investigating officer Sgt Muhamad Nor Abd Aziz at 019-5744936 or the Ipoh IPD.