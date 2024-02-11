Police seize 79 sharp weapons, arrest Tabib Adam’s son

ALOR GAJAH: Police seized 79 sharp weapons, such as keris, machetes, swords, and spears classified as scheduled weapons, from a store at the Tabib Adam medical centre, which has been declared illegal, in Masjid Tanah on Oct 24.

Alor Gajah District police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said a 22-year-old man, believed to be the biological son of the centre’s founder, Adam Isa, was also arrested during the raid at about 2 pm.

“The suspect claimed that the weapons were previously owned by patients who had sought treatment there and that these weapons were purportedly possessed by ‘guardians.’ And the treatment centre aimed to ‘purify’ them.

“However, allegedly the patients did not reclaim the weapons after the ‘purification’ process, and they were then stored in the house. The suspect also claimed that some of these weapons were given as ‘offerings’ to his father in exchange for treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

Ashari noted that Adam Isa was not present at the premises during the raid.

He stated that the case is being investigated under Section 7(1)(a) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958, while the suspect has been released on police bail.

Previously, the media reported that the Melaka State Fatwa Committee declared that the practices and activities of the Pusat Perubatan Islam Jarak Jauh Sunan Kalijaga, therapy centres, or any other names associated with Adam Isa and his followers, were found to deviate from the true teachings of Islam.

These practices contained elements that contradict the beliefs of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah in terms of faith and Syariah.

Additionally, these medical practices and activities conflict with the Guidelines for Medical Treatment and Healing According to Islam issued by the Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM).