Police seize RM12.9 million drugs in highway chase near Slim River

IPOH: Police seized various types of drugs worth RM12.9 million from a vehicle at Kilometre 375 of the southbound North-South Expressway near Slim River.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin stated that the Highway Patrol Unit stopped a suspicious Honda Stream multi-purpose vehicle at about 1.30 pm.

The suspects attempted to flee by speeding off, prompting police to give chase for about two kilometres.

The vehicle eventually stopped, and two suspects fled into nearby jungle areas.

Noor Hisam confirmed that efforts are underway to track down the two men who escaped.

An inspection of the vehicle uncovered 15 sacks containing drugs believed to be methamphetamine, weighing approximately 374 kilogrammes.

Police also found a black plastic bag containing 11.281 kilogrammes of heroin inside the vehicle.

The seized drugs, estimated to be worth RM12.9 million, represent the largest drug haul in the state so far this year.

Noor Hisam revealed that the drugs are believed to have been intended for distribution in the Klang Valley.

He added that the confiscated substances could have supplied about 3.7 million drug users.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Checks also revealed that the seized vehicle was registered under a woman’s name.

Noor Hisam attributed this success to continuous intelligence work and cooperation from the public. – Bernama