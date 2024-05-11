Police submit investigation paper to AGC on four cops linked to jewellery theft

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have submitted an investigation paper (IP) to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on Monday regarding four policemen accused of stealing jewellery from a woman who died in her car on Oct 1.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said police have completed the investigation paper regarding the case.

“Earlier, the investigation paper of the case was submitted to Division D5 (Prosecution/Law) of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID), before being referred to the AGC.

“All the policemen involved, who were remanded for three days until Saturday, have been released on police bail,” he said after attending the Sexual Crime and Online Fraud Awareness programme, at Taman Tasik Metropolitan Kepong, here, today.

Rusdi said police also proposed that charges be brought against the suspects in court, and currently, the suspects are still on duty.

“The four (policemen) are still on duty and we are waiting for further action,” he said.

Last Friday, four policemen were arrested, after jewellery, allegedly belonging to a woman who was found dead in a car in the parking area of a Setapak condominium, here, went missing.

Initially the case was classified as an inquiry paper (KEP), but after obtaining some evidence, the case was reclassified under Section 379 of the Penal Code.