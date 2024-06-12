ALOR SETAR: Marine police (PPM) have seized over 107 kilogrammes (kg) of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth more than RM3.5 million, after intercepting a boat near Pulau Lima, Langkawi.

ACP Rusley Che Ari, the PPM Region One Commander based in Batu Uban, Penang, said the seizure was made in a special operation conducted by PPM Region One last Monday based on intelligence regarding drug smuggling activities in the waters of Penang and Langkawi.

“The operation, involving two officers and 32 personnel with six patrol boats, intercepted the vessel at 11 pm. However, two suspects onboard jumped into the sea and remain at large.

“Further investigation uncovered 102 yellow packages containing transparent plastic bags filled with compressed clear crystal chunks suspected to be methamphetamine weighing about 107.581 kg and having a street value of over RM3.5 million,” he said in a statement today.

He said the boat, valued at over RM200,000, was confiscated and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Rusley emphasised that PPM will continue to intensify patrols, operations and intelligence efforts to combat smuggling activities, ensuring the nation’s security against harmful elements.

“Members of the public with information about illegal maritime activities are urged to contact the Langkawi Marine Police Operations Centre hotline at 04-9668687, the Langkawi district police headquarters at 04-9666222, or any nearest police station,“ he said.