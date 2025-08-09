Police to exhume Zara Qairina’s body for post-mortem, ensure justice

MACHANG: The Royal Malaysia Police will exhume the body of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir as soon as possible to complete the investigation into her death.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that this follows instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers for the exhumation to allow a post-mortem.

“The police will implement the decision,“ he said after being briefed by the Inspector-General of Police.

He added that the police will act immediately to update the investigation and gather all necessary evidence.

Saifuddin emphasised that the police will uphold justice fairly for all parties involved, including Zara’s family and the school.

He spoke to reporters after attending the opening of the Ijtimak MADANI Ulama dan Guru Pondok Kelantan 2025 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at UiTM Machang.

Saifuddin assured the public that the police will provide regular updates on the case.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers had earlier announced the exhumation to conduct a post-mortem for further investigations.

The AGC stated that additional police investigations are needed to examine all aspects of the case thoroughly.

Zara Qairina, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her religious school dormitory in Papar on July 16. - Bernama