Police to implement traffic diversions for MotoGP and ASEAN summit

SEPANG: Royal Malaysia Police will implement several traffic diversions in conjunction with the Malaysian Grand Prix and ASEAN Summit, particularly on October 26.

KLIA District Police chief ACP Azman Shari’at said diversions would be carried out according to the arrival schedule of heads of state from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to the capital.

“Traffic diversions by PDRM, particularly the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, will be made as necessary, and only at specific times,“ he told reporters after a traffic and safety briefing for the 2025 MotoGP race.

Azman said a total of 450 police personnel would be deployed throughout the event to ensure smooth traffic flow, maintain public order and prevent crime.

He advised MotoGP visitors to obey traffic police instructions at all intersections and main routes.

The police chief encouraged the use of public transport such as trains or special buses provided to ease congestion.

On alternative routes, he said motorists could use the Bandar Serenia, Nilai and Bandar Ainsdale toll plazas to reach Sepang International Circuit during temporary road closures.

Azman confirmed United States President Donald Trump was scheduled to arrive at KLIA on October 26, though his arrival time had yet to be confirmed.

“As of now, information received indicates he will land at KLIA, and road diversions will be made based on suitability and necessity at that time,“ he said.

The 2025 MotoGP is scheduled from October 24 to 26, while the ASEAN Summit will be held from October 26 to 28. – Bernama