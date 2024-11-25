Police to investigate foreigner’s sudden death while in custody at KLIA

SEPANG: Police are investigating the cause of a foreigner’s sudden death while in custody at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 police station here last Saturday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the man, in his 30s, was arrested at about 1.30pm last Saturday after he was found to have been harassing and acting aggressively at KLIA Terminal 1.

“Following that, an arrest was made by the police from the Main Terminal Building (MTB) Police Station, KLIA Police Headquarters. During the arrest, the man acted aggressively, damaged the belongings of the police station and also caused injuries to two policemen and an auxiliary policeman,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the arrest of the man, who was on his way from the United Kingdom to Phuket, Thailand, and transited at KLIA, was made under Section 427 of the Penal Code, Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 186 of the same Act.

Hussein said during the documentation process, the man was unconscious before the police sought help from the KLIA medical team.

He said the man had been given initial treatment by doctors before being confirmed dead.

“An autopsy was conducted at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital, Serdang yesterday, but the cause of death has not been identified and requires the results of laboratory investigations,“ he said.

He said the case has been classified as sudden death and investigations are being carried out by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department’s Criminal Investigation and Death in Custody Unit (USJKT).

“Investigations will be conducted from various angles before handing over to the coroner. The case has also been referred to the Independent Police Code of Conduct Commission (IPCC) in accordance with the requirements of Section 26 of the Independent Police Code of Conduct Act 2022 (Act 839),“ he said.