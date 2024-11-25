SEPANG: The Transport Ministry will review a proposal requiring senior citizens aged 65 and above to undergo competency and health assessments before renewing their Malaysian Driving Licence.

Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry welcomed the suggestion but noted that further evaluation is necessary before any decision is made.

“We need to study the proposal report first. We will not rush to impose any additional conditions.

“Of course, there are implications, and we need to assess the advantages and disadvantages of introducing any new requirements,” he told a press conference after chairing the National Logistics Task Force meeting here today.

Loke was responding to questions about the relevance of requiring drivers aged 65 and above to undergo competency and health evaluations before renewing their licences.

Earlier, the media reported that the rising number of road accidents involving elderly drivers in the country could be reduced if additional conditions were introduced for licence renewal for this group.

One suggestion was to require senior citizens aged 65 and above who wish to continue driving to undergo competency and health assessments, as there is currently no maximum age limit for driving in Malaysia.

On another matter, Loke said a site in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, will be identified to be developed as the country’s logistics hub.

“The Negeri Sembilan government has welcomed this initiative and is identifying suitable land,” he said.

He also said the Malaysian Investment Development Authority briefed today’s meeting on incentives to attract more investment in the Smart Logistics Complex.

“These incentives, which include tax exemptions of up to 70 per cent, have already been announced during the tabling of Budget 2025,” he added.